Disrespectful to soldiers if BJP gives Rajya Sabha berth to Ashok Chavan: Uddhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday raked up the Adarsh housing scam to target Ashok Chavan and said if the BJP sends him to Rajya Sabha, it will amount to disrespecting martyred soldiers.

Chavan has resigned from Congress and also as an MLA amid speculation that he will join BJP.