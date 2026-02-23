<p>To ensure that persons with disabilities (PwDs) receive the benefits of government schemes in a simple, transparent, and timely manner, the Department for Welfare of Persons with Disabilities has developed the Divyang Sahayak Portal, an integrated online portal and mobile app. </p><p>This initiative will accelerate digital service delivery and make services for PwDs more accessible and transparent, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.</p>.<p>The Divyang Sahayak Portal (https://divyangsahayakportal.maharashtra.gov.in/) and its mobile app were inaugurated by Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House on Sunday evening.</p><p>Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Minister for Disability Welfare Atul Save, other Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and Secretary of the Disability Welfare Department Tukaram Mundhe were present on the occasion.</p>.<p>Fadnavis stated that the government is committed to the holistic development of persons with disabilities and aims to integrate them into the mainstream while promoting self-reliance. </p><p>The portal has been developed to make it easier for PwDs to search for eligible schemes, apply, and receive benefits. </p><p>With effective use of technology, decision-making will become faster, ensuring that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries on time. He added that the initiative would significantly enhance the “ease of living” for PwDs. </p><p>Beneficiaries will be able to apply online from home and track their applications in real time. Information about various schemes for PwDs has been made available on a single platform.</p><p>Mundhe said that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) through an integrated portal is a major step toward the empowerment of PwDs. Services will now be available at their fingertips or through voice notes. </p><p>The initiative will enhance transparency, accountability, and build trust among all stakeholders. All services, schemes, and benefits will be accessible through a single portal, eliminating the need to visit offices or meet officials in person.</p><p>Information About the Portal</p><p>Single Window System</p><p>The department has simplified its general administrative procedures through Business Process Re-engineering (BPR). </p><p>A three-tier workflow has been established. PwDs must first create a profile on the portal, after which they can apply for schemes based on their eligibility.</p>