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Homeindiamaharashtra

DOB mandatory on wedding cards? Maharashtra considers rule to curb child marriage

Maharashtra's child marriage rate has declined from 21.9 per cent in the 2019-21 survey to 19.6 per cent in the 2023-24 survey.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:26 IST
weddingMaharashtraRajasthanchild marriage

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