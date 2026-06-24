DOB mandatory on wedding cards? Maharashtra considers rule to curb child marriage

<p>The people of Maharashtra might have to get their birth dates printed on their wedding invitations as the state governement is considering a rule to mandate DOB (date of birth) of both the bride and groom on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/band-baaja-budget-young-indians-opt-out-of-large-scale-traditional-weddings-4028557">wedding </a>invitation cards. This plan comes with the aim to help curb child marriages.</p> <p>"The increase in the number of child marriages being stopped should not be interpreted as an increase in child marriages. It indicates improved detection, reporting and intervention by government machinery," Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The state aims to bring the incidence of the illegal practice below 10 per cent within the next five years, she said, replying to a question raised by BJP member Atul Bhatkhalkar in the legislative assembly.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/pre-wedding-photoshoot-exposes-child-marriage-plan-in-maharashtra-minor-rescued-4047233">Maharashtra </a>government has written to the Rajasthan government to study its practice of mentioning the dates of birth of both the bride and groom on wedding invitation cards. The Maharashtra government will examine the feasibility of adopting a similar mechanism in consultation with the rural development and the law and judiciary departments, she said.</p>.<p>Maharashtra's child marriage rate has declined from 21.9 per cent in the 2019-21 survey to 19.6 per cent in the 2023-24 survey, compared to the national average of around 20.1 per cent in the latest survey, the minister pointed out.</p>.13 child marriages prevented during Akshaya Tritiya.<p>Authorities have prevented 1,434 child marriages and registered 136 FIRs during 2025-26 so far. A total of 1,495 child marriages were stopped in 2024-25, while 1,253 were prevented and 108 FIRs registered in 2023-24, she informed.</p>.<p>As many as 930 child marriages were prevented and 81 FIRs lodged in 2022-23, while the corresponding figures stood at 831 in 2021-22, 519 in 2020-21, 240 in 2019-20 and 147 in 2018-19, when 10 FIRs were registered.</p>.A misdiagnosis of child marriage — lessons from Telangana.<p>The minister said action is being taken not only against family members involved in child marriages, but also against those who knowingly facilitate such ceremonies, including priests, musicians and others participating in the event.</p>.<p>Six districts have been identified for special attention, with migration emerging as a key factor behind child marriages, particularly in Beed and other Marathwada districts. </p> <p><em>With agency inputs</em></p>