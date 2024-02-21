Don't change Pune-Nashik rail route: MLC Satyajeet Tambe to CM and DCM

Mumbai: MLC Satyajeet Tambe has expressed displeasure on the Maharashtra Government's decision to change the original plan and route of a semi-high speed railway between Pune and Nashik via the Sangamner tehsil route.

According to the new plan, the route will be diverted and pass from Shirdi taluka instead.

Tambe called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and gave the letter demanding that the railway route should be taken from Sangamner without any change in the original plan.

"Even though Rs 2,424 crore rupees have been allocated in the Union budget and as many as 103 agricultural plots have been purchases in Sangamner tehsil alone, a crucial question arises that on whose suggestion did the state government take the decision to divert the route to Shirdi at the very last minute?" asked Tambe.