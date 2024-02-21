Don't change Pune-Nashik rail route: MLC Satyajeet Tambe to CM and DCM

Mumbai: MLC Satyajeet Tambe has expressed displeasure on the Maharashtra Government's decision to change the original plan and route of a semi-high speed railway between Pune and Nashik via the Sangamner tehsil route.
According to the new plan, the route will be diverted and pass from Shirdi taluka instead.
Tambe called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and gave the letter demanding that the railway route should be taken from Sangamner without any change in the original plan.
"Even though Rs 2,424 crore rupees have been allocated in the Union budget and as many as 103 agricultural plots have been purchases in Sangamner tehsil alone, a crucial question arises that on whose suggestion did the state government take the decision to divert the route to Shirdi at the very last minute?" asked Tambe.
The state government has decided to build a railway connecting the two metropolises of Pune-Nashik through MahaRail. The rail route will connect four industrial estates namely Chakan, Bhosari and Sinnar and Musalgaon in Nashik district in Pune and pass through Sangamner taluka.
Tambe said the Sangamner residents are unhappy due to the decision. "There was a possibility of more employment opportunities for the youth of Sangamner taluka. Also, fruits, vegetables, grains, etc. from Sangamner would have reached the metros quicker. Why was it suddenly decided to change the route and divert it from Rajguru Nagar directly to Shirdi instead of Sangamner? Is it that easy to suddenly divert the route of a railway project and alter the original plan? Was there any feasibility report examined and submitted?" asked Tambe.
Tambe discussed the matter with CM and Deputy CM and pointed out that there are many trains to Shirdi already and Sangamner will suffer a lot due to the decision. The taluka is still not on the railway map and the railway network will bring prosperity to the district.
(Published 21 February 2024, 09:48 IST)