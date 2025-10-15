<p>Mumbai: In the backdrop of special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar, the opposition parties in Maharashtra cited several discrepancies in the voter list on Wednesday and asked the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the State Election Commissioner (SEC) not to go ahead with the local bodies elections till the problems are rectified. </p><p>The leaders Maha Vikas Aghadi and other opposition other parties also sought to know why the SIR of voters’ list is not being carried out in Maharashtra like Bihar, where Assembly elections are being held now. </p>.No need for tie-ups like I.N.D.I.A. or MVA for civic polls in Maharashtra: Raut.<p>While on Tuesday, two separate delegations met CEO S Chockalingam and SEC Dinesh Waghmare, on Wednesday they met them together and discussed the issues in the electoral rolls.</p><p>The delegation included Congress Working Committee member Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS founder-President Raj Thackeray and their sons, Aaditya and Amit, respectively, former minister and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar among others.</p><p>“The voters’ list is highly compromised and faulty and should not be used in the upcoming local body polls in the state,” they told the two officers. </p><p>In Wednesday’s meeting, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar could not be present as he had other engagements in Pune.</p><p>The delegation cited instances like the one at booth No.8 in Murbad Assembly segment of Thane district, where a dash was placed instead of the address of 400 voters. </p><p>In Badnera segment of Amravati, at booth No. 218, a numerical zero was written before the home address of 450 voters. In Kamptee Assembly segment, 867 voter IDs have been issued without any residential address. In Nashik Central assembly constituency, 813 voters were registered at a single house number - 3829, while in Pune Cantonment booth 30, house number 226 had 869 names attached to one address.</p><p>Patil pointed out that there are incomplete and misleading addresses on the Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and in the electoral rolls shared with political parties indicated a serious breach of due process. The voters' lists are highly compromised and faulty. In many cases, the given addresses were either wrong or the voters no longer lived there. We showed specific examples to the CEO and the SEC,” he said. </p><p>"There is one Sushama Gupta whose name appeared in Nallasopara under six different EPIC numbers. After the issue was exposed in the media on August 12, all six entries were deleted by 6 pm the same day. Who ordered this deletion? Who filed the complaint? Which official conducted physical verification and concluded all photos belonged to the same woman? The administration has provided no answers," he pointed out.</p><p>“If elections are to be held…please carry out the exercise properly else it will remain an election for selection,” said Uddhav.</p><p>“Local bodies elections are pending for five years…take four more months and rectify it and then hold the elections,” said Raj. </p><p>Thorat said that even college hostels were accepted as residential addresses and EPIC cards were issued to students. “A complaint was filed, but it was never acted upon,” he added. </p>