Don’t sell off your land, Raj Thackeray tells Konkan people

“I recall…with the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray (when the Shiv Sena-BJP government was in power) Gadkari executed the Mumbai-Pune Expressway project…it was a trendsetter and it showed the way to such high-class roads…but now look at this Mumbai-Goa Highway in the same Maharashtra,” he said.

“Today we are telling the government decently,” he said, indicating that his party would aggressively take up the issue.

“Do you know why this is happening? People of Konkan are selling their land…people are selling their land off…please don’t do that….these people would purchase it and once the road is upgraded, these corporate people would sell the same land at prices 100 times the purchase cost,” he said and urged people of Konkan not to sell their land.

During the day, top MNS leaders conducted a padyatra on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in which Raj’s son Amit Thackeray too participated. Top MNS leaders took part in the protest.

"If you call my colleagues who protested for the Mumbai-Goa Highway for 17 years as traitors, what about those who are responsible for the deaths due to this bad road? The issue of Mumbai-Goa Highway is a very serious issue,” said Amit.