Doubt whether there would be Leader of Opposition in LS this time: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack at the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. grouping, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said he has doubts whether the other side would manage to secure the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The leader of the largest opposition party is Leader of the Opposition, however, for this, it must secure at least 10 per cent of the total seats of the Lok Sabha.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress or any other opposition party could not muster 55 seats of the total 545 seats.

“You have seen the gathering at Shivaji Park…there were depressed faces…they lack confidence…it appears that they have been herded together,” Shinde told reporters in Mumbai.