Dreaded gangster Sharad Mohol killed after being shot at in Pune

Mumbai: Notorious gangster Sharad Mohol was fatally shot in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in Pune on Friday. The Pune police is probing all possible angles in the case as to whether it was the result of a gang war, fallout over internal gang conflicts or dispute over land and money.

The incident took place in Sutardara area of Kothrud in Pune.

Unidentified assailants on a four-wheeler fired rounds at Mohol, in which he was injured.