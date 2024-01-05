Dreaded gangster Sharad Mohol killed after being shot at in Pune

Mumbai: Notorious gangster Sharad Mohol was fatally shot in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in Pune on Friday. The Pune police is probing all possible angles in the case as to whether it was the result of a gang war, fallout over internal gang conflicts or dispute over land and money.
The incident took place in Sutardara area of Kothrud in Pune.
Unidentified assailants on a four-wheeler fired rounds at Mohol, in which he was injured.
Mohol was rushed to a local hospital where he died of gunshot wounds.
Mohol sustained three gunshot wounds at point-blank range, with two bullets striking his right shoulder and one on the chest.
Mohol faces several cases in Pune City and Pune Rural areas.
It may be recalled, he was booked for murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail, however, he was acquitted in that case.
Mohol (40) faces multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and dacoity.