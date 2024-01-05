Dreaded gangster Sharad Mohol shot at in Pune, undergoing treatment

Mumbai: Notorious gangster Sharad Mohol was shot at and critically injured by unidentified assailants in Pune on Friday.
Mohol was rushed to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
The incident took place in Sutardara area of Kothrud in Pune.
Unidentified assailants on a four-wheeler fired rounds at Mohol, in which he was injured.
Mohol faces several cases in Pune City and Pune Rural areas.
It may be recalled, he was booked for murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail, however, he was acquitted in that case.