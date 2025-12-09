<p>Nagpur: In a major operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a clandestine mephedrone manufacturing facility in Wardha district of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and arrested three persons. The DRI seized 128 kgs of Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 192 crore.</p><p>The major operation was codenamed Operation Hinterland Brew -- and it led to one of the biggest seizures in recent times. </p><p>“Around 128 kgs of Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 192 crore, along with 245 kgs of precursor chemicals, raw material, and a complete processing setup,” DRI officials said. </p><p>Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers carried out discreet surveillance followed by a search operation in a remote, shrub-covered area of Karanja-Ghadge, nearly 60 km from Wardha. </p>.Watch: Bike-borne men steal luggage from moving bus in Maharashtra; heist caught on camera.<p>During the operation, officers uncovered a fully functional synthetic drug processing setup, including makeshift reactors, vessels, and other equipment used for the illicit manufacture of Mephedrone. </p><p>The seizure comprised both finished product and precursor chemicals essential for its synthesis.</p><p>The illicit factory had been deliberately set up and operated by local individuals to blend into the rural landscape and evade detection. </p><p>The manufacturing unit itself was a temporary, modular, nondescript structure concealed deep within the shrubland, officials said.</p><p>Three persons operating the facility, including the mastermind, who also acted as the financier and chemist, along with his two associates, were apprehended. All three were found to be actively involved in the manufacturing and distribution network of Mephedrone, and have been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.</p>