DRI seize narcotics worth Rs 11.25 crore at Mumbai airport

<p>Mumbai: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2.25 kg of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">cocaine </a>valued at about Rs 11.25 crore in the illicit market in two separate operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> leading to the interception of four foreign nationals involved in drug smuggling through body concealment.</p><p>The operation was conducted by DRI's Mumbai Zonal Office.</p><p>On Friday, acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted one female and one male passenger arriving from Addis Ababa at CSMIA. Upon sustained interrogation, both passengers admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic substances for smuggling. </p>.Operation White Strike: Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 349 kg cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai.<p>They were subsequently admitted to a nearby government hospital, where a total of 84 capsules, having 1.40 kg of cocaine and valued at nearly Rs 7 crore in the illicit market, were recovered from their possession.</p><p>In the previous operation on Wednesday, DRI officers intercepted one African male passenger and one African female passenger upon their arrival from Addis Ababa at CSMIA.</p><p>During the enquiry, both passengers admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic drugs. They were admitted to a nearby government hospital, where a total of 63 capsules, having 850 grams of cocaine & valued at about Rs 4.25 crore in the illicit market, were recovered.</p><p>The contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, all 4 passengers have been arrested.</p>