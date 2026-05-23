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Homeindiamaharashtra

DRI seize narcotics worth Rs 11.25 crore at Mumbai airport

Upon sustained interrogation, both passengers admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic substances for smuggling.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraDrugs

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