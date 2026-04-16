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Drug overdose deaths: Police suspect large-scale supply racket operating at Mumbai concert

Police recovered Gerelani's Snapchat conversations about drug supply with several persons who attended the concert.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:10 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 15:10 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraDrugs

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