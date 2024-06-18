During polls, voters in Maharashtra gave out message that atmosphere in state changing: Pawar

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that in the Lok Sabha polls held recently, the voters of Maharashtra gave out a message across the country that the atmosphere in the state was changing.

Pawar made the statement while interacting with farmers at Nimbut village in Baramati tehsil.

"In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, we (NCP-SP) contested only 10 seats. But by electing eight out of these 10 candidates, the people of the state sent out a message across the country that the atmosphere of the state is changing," he said.