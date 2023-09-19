Home
maharashtra

Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets wife of man killed in social media post-linked communal violence in Satara village

Pawar met the wife of deceased Noorul Hasan Liaqat Shikalgar and expressed condolence, a kin said.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 19:34 IST



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday visited Pusesawali village in Satara district, which was rocked by communal violence recently resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man.

Pawar met the wife of deceased Noorul Hasan Liaqat Shikalgar and expressed condolence, a kin said.

"Shikalgar was the only son of his parents and his wife is seven months pregnant," the kin said.

Shikalgar was killed and 10 persons were injured after communal violence broke out on September 10 in the village following an objectionable social media post and a mosque was attacked.

Police have so far arrested 19 persons in connection with the violence.

The probe into the objectionable post and the violence was underway, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh.

(Published 18 September 2023, 19:34 IST)
India News Maharashtra Ajit Pawar

