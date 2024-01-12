'Dynastic politics has caused immense harm to the country,' says PM Modi urging youth to take part in electoral process

Explaining the basis of his faith in the young generation, PM Modi said, “During this period, a young generation is being prepared in the country, which is completely free from the pressure and influence of slavery. The youth of this generation are saying with confidence – development as well as heritage.”

He said that the world is recognizing the value of yoga and Ayurveda and Indian youth is becoming brand ambassadors of Yoga and Ayurveda.

Urging the youth to enquire through their grandparents about the consumption of bajra roti, kodo-kutki, ragi-jowar during their times, the Prime Minister pointed out that it was the mentality of slavery which led to this food being associated with poverty and found its way out of Indian kitchens. He underlined that the government has given a new identity to millets and coarse grains as superfoods, thereby making a comeback in Indian households as Shree Anna. “Now you have to become the brand ambassador of these cereals. Your health will also improve with food grains and small farmers of the country will also benefit”, Modi added.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the youth of India will fulfill every responsibility with full devotion and ability. “The lamp that we have lit to realize the dream of a strong, capable and competent India will become an immortal light and illuminate the world in this immortal age”, Modi said.