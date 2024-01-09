ED raids Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Ravindra Waikar

Mumbai: In a major swoop, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids on multiple places linked to Ravindra Waikar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The ED is investigating alleged money laundering charges linked to alleged irregularities in construction of a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai.
Waikar (64) is a four-term Corporator of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation and three-term MLA from Jogeshwari East.
A veteran of Mumbai politics, Waikar is close to the Thackeray family - and chose to be with them after the June 2022 split in the party.
Waikar has not commented on the development yet.
However, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Leader Eknath Shinde, said: “If one is clean there is nothing to be worried about.”