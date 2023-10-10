Home
maharashtra

Educationist assaulted with rods in Maharashtra for protesting against encroachments near school

Last Updated 09 October 2023, 19:15 IST



Noted educationist Heramb Kulkarni was attacked with iron rods allegedly by three persons in Ahmednagar, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, was a fall out of Kulkarni's action against encroachments close to the school in which he is headmaster, the Topkhana police station official added.

"We have arrested three persons based on CCTV footage from the area. Kulkarni needed four stitches on his head," he said.

The attack was condemned by several social activists and netizens.

Raigad Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, part of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP that is allied with the Eknath Shinde government, called it a cowardly attack and sought strict punishment for the culprits.

(Published 09 October 2023, 19:15 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrime





