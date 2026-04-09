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Effective implementation of plans crucial to make Maharashtra leader in per capita income: Fadnavis

Fadnavis directed all departments to prioritise achieving measurable targets by 2030 as part of the state's long-term development roadmap.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:51 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavisper capita income

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