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Eight arrested in sexual exploitation case in Amaravati

The Amravati Rural police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Achalpur’s Assistant Superintendent of Police.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSexual HarassmentAmaravati

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