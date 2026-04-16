<p>Mumbai: The total arrests in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amaravati">Amravati </a>sexual exploitation scandal have shot up to eight with four more arrests even as police took a deep dive to investigate one of the serious crimes with possible international ramifications. </p><p>The eight accused were identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed (19), Ujer Khan Iqbal Khan (20), Mohammed Sadh Mohammed Sabir (22), Tarbez Khan Taslim Khan (24), Aifaz Khan Manjur Khan (26), Mohammed Imran Mohammed Sajid (21), Shaikh Naved Sheikh Hasan (21) and Manav Deepak Sugandhe (20). </p><p>Amravati Rural Superintendent of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police </a>Vishal Anand confirmed the arrests.</p>.Coaching centres, hotels under scanner as part of probe in Amravati sexual assault incident.<p>The Amravati Rural police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Achalpur’s Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubham Kumar which includes 10 officers and 35 police personnel. </p><p>“Investigations have revealed that Ayan Ahmed used to forward the photos and videos to his friend Ujer Khan, who would further share them with Mohammed Sabir. Similarly, Tabrez Khan, Aifaz Khan, Mohammed Imran and Sheikh Naved were involved in circulating the photos and videos,” police officials said on Thursday. </p><p>“During the investigations, the role of Manav Sugandhe also came to light. He is a resident of Wardha currently residing in Amravati in a rented accommodation. He was providing his flat to Ayan on a per-hour rent basis where the main accused sexually exploited the girls,” officials added. </p>.Shocking details emerged from Amravati sexual assault incident, possible religious conversion probed.<p>Five mobile phones, one laptop, a tab and hard disc have been seized from the house of the one of the accused and have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.</p><p>The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act, Anand said.</p><p>"The identity of the victim or her family members will not be disclosed in any way. Proper security will be maintained. If any person has any credible information related to this case, please approach the police. The identity will be kept secret,” Anand assured asking people to come forward and file complaints. </p><p>Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Bonde demanded deeper investigation covering allegations of love jihad, murder threats, narcotics, medicines that induce sexual excitement, and involvement of international porn sites.</p><p>As part of the probe, coaching centres and hotels of the Amravati district are being checked and CCTV footage is being examined. </p><p>“Some students entered coaching classes for NEET and JEE without proper eligibility or preparation. Even the coaching class operators failed to verify these admissions. The CCTV footage from coaching centres and certain hotels needs to be reviewed,” Dr Bonde said adding that financial links and other details needs to be ascertained.</p><p>“The youth involved could not have financed all expenses like college fees, coaching classes, cars, and clothes from family income given their financial background. Therefore, it is essential to investigate the bank accounts of all minors involved, their relatives' bank accounts, and also the accounts of some team members, to trace where the money involved is coming from,” he said. </p>