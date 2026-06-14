Eight die as pick-up van plunges into well in Maharashtra's Solapur district

<p>Mumbai: At least eight persons were killed and six others injured after a pick-up van carrying pilgrims veered off the road and plunged into an open well in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday, once again raising concerns over road safety and the vulnerability posed by unprotected wells located close to highways and village roads.</p><p>The accident occurred near Tandulwadi village on the Mhaswad-Pandharpur Road in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district.</p>.Maharashtra: Solapur hotel management institute opens admissions for 2026.<p>The victims were returning to their native village after offering prayers at the Siddhanath temple in Mhaswad when the tragedy struck.</p><p>According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which swerved off the road and fell into the well. Several passengers were trapped inside the vehicle.</p><p>Rescue teams from the police, revenue and disaster management departments rushed to the spot and launched a major operation. Cranes were pressed into service to pull out the mangled vehicle from the well, while local residents joined rescue efforts.</p><p>Solapur Collector S. Karthikeyan and Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni personally monitored the rescue and relief operations.</p><p>The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, while authorities were in the process of identifying the deceased and informing their families.</p><p>The accident is the third major incident in recent times in Maharashtra involving a vehicle plunging into an open well, highlighting a recurring safety concern in rural areas.</p><p>In April 2025, seven women farm labourers were killed when a tractor-trolley carrying them fell into a well near Alegaon village in Nanded district. The labourers were travelling towards Gunjgaon in neighbouring Hingoli district when the vehicle met with the accident. Three women were rescued, while the tragedy sparked demands for improved safety measures around open wells situated close to village roads.</p><p>More recently, in May this year, nine members of a family, including six children, lost their lives after the multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in plunged into an open well in Dindori taluka of Nashik district. The family was returning home after attending a social gathering when the vehicle fell into the well. The incident had triggered widespread outrage and renewed calls for mandatory protective barriers around open wells and water bodies located near roads.</p><p>Officials said investigations have been launched to ascertain the exact cause of Sunday's accident. The police are expected to examine whether speeding, driver fatigue, mechanical failure or road conditions contributed to the mishap.</p>.Teen boy crushed to death during summer camp in Maharashtra's Solapur; two coaches booked.<p>The latest tragedy comes at a time when Maharashtra is witnessing increased movement of pilgrims and rural commuters during the monsoon season. Experts have repeatedly pointed out that hundreds of open wells across the state remain inadequately protected despite earlier accidents and government advisories.</p><p>With three such fatal incidents occurring within little over a year, questions are again being raised about the implementation of safety norms and the need for a comprehensive survey of open wells located along roads frequently used by vehicles carrying pilgrims, farm workers and rural residents.</p>