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Homeindiamaharashtra

Eight die as pick-up van plunges into well in Maharashtra's Solapur district

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which swerved off the road and fell into the well.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentSolapur

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