Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs rode in vintage car with wrong registration number, record shows

Mumbai: The vintage Rolls-Royce car in which Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies travelled while inspecting the Mumbai coastal road earlier this week sported the registration number of a truck, official record shows.

Shinde, who also holds the transport portfolio, and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar rode in a 1930 Rolls-Royce, lent by Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania for the occasion, as they inspected a stretch of the coastal road on Monday before its inauguration.

The car, glossy black with chrome cladding in the front, had the licence plate number MHO4 JU4733.