'Eknath Shinde has undergone Cesarean procedure, given birth to six traitors': Sanjay Raut

<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ye-sle-bike-log-sanjay-raut-hurls-abuses-at-shiv-sena-ubt-rebels-asks-whats-wrong-in-it-4042197"> Sanjay Raut </a>made a striking remark on the present scenario in Maharashtra politics after six dissident MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction formally joined the ruling Shiv Sena. </p> <p>"Shinde has given birth to six gaddars (traitors)," Raut said while adding that Deputy CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde </a>had undergone a "Cesarean procedure" to cradle these traitors in 'Nandanvan', his official residence.</p> <p>Raut's comment emerged when questioned about CM Devendra Fadnavis' remarks on "Operation Tiger".</p> <p>Earlier, he referred to the rebels using expletives. "Ye s*le b****ke...," he said. Later, when questioned about his language, Raut stood by his comments and said, "Jisko jo bhasha samajh aati hai, wohi bhasha ka istemal hota hai (One has to respond in the language that the other person understands)."</p>.'All rebels are dhurandhar': Eknath Shinde hails Operation Tiger as 6 Uddhav MPs join his Shiv Sena faction.<p>Fadnavis on Sunday stated that the operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. "There is no need for anyone to worry. Those who need to introspect should do so." </p> <p>Shinde on Monday announced that "Operation Tiger is complete" as all six rebel Lok Sabha members from the Shiv Sena (UBT) officially crossed over to the Shiv Sena, formalising another split in the Uddhav Thackeray camp.</p>.<p>The rebels joined the Sena at an event held in the presence of Shinde and other senior party leaders, five days after skipping a crucial parliamentary party meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by only three Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena (UBT).</p>.<p>The MPs who crossed over to Shiv Sena are: Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Dharashiv), and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi). PTI PR Raut, a confidant of Uddhav Thackeray, has been the most vocal critic of Shinde.</p>.<p>He had used cuss words against the rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs when they skipped the party's parliamentary board meeting in Delhi.</p> <p><em>WIth agency inputs</em></p>