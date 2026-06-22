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'Eknath Shinde has undergone Cesarean procedure, given birth to six traitors': Sanjay Raut

Earlier, he referred to the rebels using expletives. "Ye s*le b****ke...," he said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay RautEknath ShindeShiv Sena (UBT)

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