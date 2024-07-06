Eknath Shinde, his deputies will get 'hit wicket': Congress' Nana Patole

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar would get themselves out 'hit wicket' after 70 days, said state Congress President Nana Patole on Saturday.

Patole made the comment while referring to a remark by CM Shinde.

“Shinde had said ‘we too took a wicket two years ago’ (while referring to the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government)…the real match will begin after 70 days (when the Vidhan Sabha election takes place). What happened two years ago was a game of treachery and corruption. Now, the real match will take place in the people's court,” said Patole.