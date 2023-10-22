Eknath Shinde tells ministers to hold frequent Janta Darbars

The ‘Janata darbar’ would be held at the Shiv Sena Balasaheb Bhavan in Mumbai.



The five-day schedule is - Dada Bhuse and Uday Samant on Monday, Shambhuraj Desai and Sandipan Bhumre on Tuesday, Deepak Kesarkar and Dr Tanaji Sawant on Wednesday, Abdul Sattar and Gulabrao Patil on Thursday and Sanjay Rathod on Friday.



“During these sessions, five days a week, the ministers would resolve all the issues and problems of the poor people of the state whether they are related to agriculture, village level or taluka level or any ministry related work,” Abdul Sattar said.



According to Sattar, the Chief Minister has ordered the nine ministers to solve the issues and problems of the people who come to Shiv Sena Balasaheb Bhawan, whether they are workers, farm laborers, farmers, district heads, taluka heads, people of any caste and religion, through Janata darbar.