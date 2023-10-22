Eknath Shinde tells ministers to hold frequent Janta Darbars

As part of the massive outreach programme in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked all the nine Shiv Sena ministers to hold ‘Janata darbar’ five days a week and resolve the problems of the common people.
Late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s motto was 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics - and it is in this spirit that the sessions are being launched.
The initiative coincides with the Navratri festivities in the state.
While Shinde, the Chief Leader of Shiv Sena, himself interacts with people and tours the state, he has asked all nine ministers to ensure that people’s problems are taken care of.
In the 29-member Cabinet, Shiv Sena’s ministerial strength is 10 including the Chief Minister.
The ‘Janata darbar’ would be held at the Shiv Sena Balasaheb Bhavan in Mumbai.
The five-day schedule is - Dada Bhuse and Uday Samant on Monday, Shambhuraj Desai and Sandipan Bhumre on Tuesday, Deepak Kesarkar and Dr Tanaji Sawant on Wednesday, Abdul Sattar and Gulabrao Patil on Thursday and Sanjay Rathod on Friday.
“During these sessions, five days a week, the ministers would resolve all the issues and problems of the poor people of the state whether they are related to agriculture, village level or taluka level or any ministry related work,” Abdul Sattar said.
According to Sattar, the Chief Minister has ordered the nine ministers to solve the issues and problems of the people who come to Shiv Sena Balasaheb Bhawan, whether they are workers, farm laborers, farmers, district heads, taluka heads, people of any caste and religion, through Janata darbar.