Eknath Shinde to undertake state-wide tour to make party election-ready

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who would be leading the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls will undertake a state-wide tour to make his party election-ready.

Shinde is the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, which was founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray 57 years ago for the cause of Marathi-manoos and Hindutva.

In June-July 2022, Shinde rebelled against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation with the help of BJP.

It may be mentioned that BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who is the Deputy Chief Minister, had announced that Shinde would lead the polls for the MahaYuti-NDA grouping.