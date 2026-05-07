Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Eknath Shinde's chopper makes U-turn as dust storm sweeps through Mumbai suburbs

The helicopter landed at the Pawan Hans base in Juhu.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 15:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraEknath Shinde

Follow us on :

Follow Us