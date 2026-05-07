<p>Mumbai: A sudden dust storm swept through parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Thursday evening causing a chopper carrying Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to return to the helibase after encountering bad weather. </p><p>Shinde had taken off from Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the Worli area of south Mumbai at 3.30 pm for Murbad in Thane district to attend a wedding in the family of a party worker. However, as the helicopter reached Airoli in Navi Mumbai, the pilot saw an approaching storm and alerted Shinde, who decided to return. </p><p>The helicopter landed at the Pawan Hans base in Juhu.</p><p>Shinde was accompanied by his staff, including personal assistant Prabhakar Kale, special executive officer Balsingh Rajput and media adviser Vinay Patrdukar.</p>.Rat poison killed family of four in Mumbai, not biryani or watermelon.<p>Mumbai-based weather analyst and lawyer Rishikesh Agre, who relays updates on social media, posted videos and photos of the dust storm. “Huge thunderstorms have formed over MMR and are heading towards Thane and Mumbai Many parts will witness lightning and intense rains,” he posted. </p>.<p>Several videos emerged from Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Shilphata, Airoli and Navi Mumbai. </p><p>“The sandstorm that hit kalyan, had it not been huge buildings the impact would have been terrible,” political analyst and real estate expert Varun Singh posted on X.</p>