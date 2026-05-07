4:30 PM.. Duststorm alert for Thane & MMR for next 1 hour ⛈️⚠️



Huge thunderstorms have formed over MMR and are heading towards Thane & Mumbai

Many parts will witness lightning and intense rains



Live visuals from Mulund ⚡

Mumbai on standby alert for next hour #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/DsNsBR5Jw3