<p>Mumbai: In a charge that snowballed into a political storm, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar alleged that a private jet carrying Eknath Shinde to Davos could have been shot down over the Iranian and Iraqi airspace because of lack of necessary papers and permissions.</p><p>Rohit Pawar referred to the period January 16-20, 2023 when the World Economic Forum was held in Davos, the Swiss sky-resort town. </p>.Ajit Pawar plane crash | 'Did pilot doze off, why didn't they sound 'Mayday' signal': Rohit Pawar suspects sabotage.<p>Shinde, the current deputy chief minister, was the then Maharashtra chief minister, and led a delegation of the state at the prestigious annual international gathering. </p><p>Rohit Pawar’s comments came when he was addressing a press conference on the issue of January 28, 2026 Baramati plane crash involving the then deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar.</p><p>According to him, Shinde was on board a VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd-owned Embraer Legacy business jet bearing tail number VT-CMR. </p>.'Plane did not crash due to visibility issue': Rohit Pawar questions aviation company over uncle Ajit Pawar's death.<p>“For an international travel, a flight plan has to be submitted and permission from other countries has to be obtained. If a plane enters that country without permission, it can even be shot down, and something similar happened in the case of Shinde Saheb. After refuelling the plane, it went through Iranian territory while on its way to Zurich. The Iranian authorities then warned to shoot down the plane if it didn’t turn back. The plane then flew over Iraqi territory, where the same thing happened,” he said. </p><p>"As the fuel was running low, the plane was brought back to Bahrain. After three hours, all the permissions were obtained, and then it went to Zurich. So, we are saying that we do not trust VSR. Shinde Saheb can tell more about this,” Pawar said, adding: “There are data and records from Bahrain to prove this.” </p><p>Shinde, however, has not offered any comments so far into the claim. </p><p>There are no immediate comments on this issue either from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) or the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). </p>