Home
india
maharashtra

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena forms spiritual wing

The spiritual wing would be known as 'Shiv Sena Dharmaveer Adhyatmik Sena’.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 15:29 IST

Mumbai: In a mega initiative, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday announced the formation of its spiritual wing which would propagate Hindutva of the saffron party’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the Chief Minister’s mentor Anand Dighe.

The spiritual wing would be known as 'Shiv Sena Dharmaveer Adhyatmik Sena’.

It will undertake 'Bhakti Shakti Samvad Yatra' from next week, which will spread the thoughts of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the saints of Maharashtra.

Phase-wise, the Yatra would cover all the regions - western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Konkan.

The first phase would cover western Maharashtra from December 25-28.

During the Yatra, there would be extensive interactions with spiritual leaders and guides, kirtankars, speakers, preachers, bhajan mandals, gau-rakshaks and senior citizens.

Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde would coordinate the efforts.

(Published 21 December 2023, 15:29 IST)
Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena

