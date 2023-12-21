Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena forms spiritual wing

Mumbai: In a mega initiative, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday announced the formation of its spiritual wing which would propagate Hindutva of the saffron party’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the Chief Minister’s mentor Anand Dighe.

The spiritual wing would be known as 'Shiv Sena Dharmaveer Adhyatmik Sena’.

It will undertake 'Bhakti Shakti Samvad Yatra' from next week, which will spread the thoughts of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the saints of Maharashtra.