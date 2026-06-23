El Nino casts its shadow over India's onion capital Lasalgaon; farmers hit by monsoon delay

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Delayed monsoon and El Niño threaten India's onion hub Lasalgaon, risking crop yields and market stability.
Key points
• El Niño impact
Delayed monsoon rains and El Niño-induced rainfall deficits threaten onion sowing in India's key growing region.
• Market vulnerability
Lasalgaon, Asia's largest onion auction centre, faces price crashes and storage losses due to erratic weather patterns.
• Farmer struggles
Farmers face income uncertainty as delayed rains and storage issues squeeze profits and crop viability.
• National implications
Fluctuations in Lasalgaon's arrivals and prices directly influence wholesale markets and retail prices across India.
• Climate resilience gap
Extreme weather disrupts every stage of the onion value chain, exposing the need for climate adaptation in agriculture.
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The hustle and bustle at the Lasalgaon onion auction centre in Nashik district.
Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose
Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose
Published 23 June 2026, 07:09 IST