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Elaborate arrangements in place at Shivaji Park for Asha Bhosle's last rites

Bhosle, passed away on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAsha Bhosle

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