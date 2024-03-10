Election manifestos must cover environment, say green activists

Politicians of all hues, whether ruling or in the opposition, must be made accountable for environmental care since the violations begin at the top, said NatConnect Foundation Director B N Kumar who has initiated the idea.

“As we have learnt in our primary schools most of us are aware of the need to protect nature to protect ourselves, but in practice most of us fail and politicians lead in this,” Kumar regretted.

Our experience is also that politicians look for short-term gains in projects at the cost of the environment without realising that it affects their own voters. For instance, you take the experience of Chardham Highway and reckless development killing mangroves, floodplains and wetlands in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). “Despite recurring floods and landslides, we do not learn lessons,” he said.