Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Eleven Naxals surrender in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The development comes as a major setback to the outlaws in the Red Corridor of Gadchiroli, which neighbours Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 14:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaoistNaxal

Follow us on :

Follow Us