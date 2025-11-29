<p>Mumbai: In the fourth-biggest surrender of Naxals in Maharashtra this year, 11 hard-core Maoist outlaws with a collective reward of Rs 89 lakh on their heads laid down their arms in the Gondia district of Maharashtra.</p><p>The development comes as a major setback to the outlaws in the Red Corridor of Gadchiroli, which neighbours Telangana and Chhattisgarh. </p><p>Deputy Inspector General of Police Ankit Goyal (Gadchiroli Range) said at a press conference that the surrendered cadres belonged to the Darekasa Dalam of the banned CPI (Maoist).</p>.Permanent solution given by Modi govt for Naxalism, northeast, J&K: Amit Shah.<p>The Darekasa Dalam is the most active Dalam in Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Special Zonal Committee, known as the MCC Zone.</p><p>“A majority of the outlaws have turned themselves in and they are ready to join the mainstream,” said Goyal. </p><p>Those who surrendered include Anant alias Vinod Sayyana (40), a senior Maoist cadre from Karimnagar in Telangana, who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh. He surrendered with an AK-47 assault rifle.</p><p>“With the latest surrender, a majority of the insurgents, who carried a total reward of Rs 89 lakh, have now given up violence and are prepared to join the national mainstream. It is a decisive blow dealt to the outfit’s operational strength on the ground,” Goyal said. </p><p>The others, including at least four women rebels who gave up arms were identified as — Rani alias Rame Yesu Narote (30), Sheila Chamru Madavi (40) and Ritu Bhima Dodi (20), Shevanti Raisingh Pandre (32), Pandu Pusu Wadde (35), Santu alias Tijauram Dharamsahay Poretti (35), Kashiram Rajya Bantula (62), Nakke Suklu Kara (55), Sannu Mudiyam (27), Sadu Pulai Sotti (30).</p><p>According to officials, the last week of November alone has witnessed over 100 Maoists - carrying cumulative rewards exceeding Rs 1.50 crore - renouncing violence and returning to the mainstream across Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, historically regarded as the epicentre of Maoist insurgency, with spillover in other states.</p>