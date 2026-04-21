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End to paid entries at temples? Movement against paid darshans going stronger

When temples come under government control or are managed by politically appointed committees, devotion often gives way to commercial interests.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 05:13 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 05:13 IST
India NewsTemplesNashikDarshan

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