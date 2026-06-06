Energy sector accounts for over half of Maharashtra's carbon emissions: Analysis

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra's energy sector contributes more than half of the state's greenhouse gas emissions, highlighting the challenge of balancing economic growth with climate commitments as the state pursues its ambition of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, according to a new analysis.</p><p>Data compiled by Climate Compatible Futures shows that Maharashtra emitted nearly 508 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2024, with the energy sector accounting for about 56 per cent of total emissions. Industry contributed around 22 per cent, making energy by far the largest source of carbon emissions in India's largest state economy.</p><p>The findings underline <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahrashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s continued dependence on fossil fuels despite significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure.</p><p>The state currently ranks third in India in terms of installed power generation capacity at nearly 59.5 GW and is the country's second-largest electricity producer, generating more than 172 billion units annually. </p>.UK stadiums swap beef burgers for wild venison to cut carbon emissions.<p>However, despite having over 31 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, Maharashtra contributes only around six per cent of India's total renewable electricity generation.</p><p>According to Climate Compatible Futures, coal continues to dominate actual power generation, exposing a gap between installed renewable capacity and the amount of clean energy being supplied to the grid.</p><p>"Maharashtra is at a pivotal crossroads. The state has the renewable energy potential, but what it lacks is the policy velocity and investment intensity needed to convert that potential into actual clean generation," said Dr Manish Ram, Chief Executive Officer of Climate Compatible Futures.</p><p>"The energy sector's outsized share of emissions is a structural problem that needs to be addressed through a much stronger push towards renewable energy," he said.</p><p>The report notes that Maharashtra's industrial growth ambitions are likely to further increase energy demand. The state's Industrial Policy 2025 aims to transform Maharashtra into India's first USD 1 trillion economy by 2029-30, supported by an investment target of Rs 70.5 lakh crore.</p><p>To support this objective, the policy proposes green industrial parks, carbon accounting frameworks and greenhouse gas-based industrial ratings, among the first such initiatives introduced by an Indian state.</p><p>At the same time, industrial energy consumption remains substantial. During 2023-24, industries in Maharashtra consumed about 7.8 million tonnes of coal, 596 million litres of petroleum products and nearly 41,925 million units of electricity.</p><p>Much of this demand originates from energy-intensive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/msme">micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)</a> engaged in sectors such as brick kilns, foundries, textiles and forging.</p>.Fossil fuel carbon emissions hit record high in 2025: Study.<p>Maharashtra also hosts India's largest MSME ecosystem, with more than 10.8 million registered units, accounting for nearly 13 per cent of the country's total. Experts say these industrial clusters represent both a major source of emissions and a significant opportunity for decarbonisation.</p><p>Dr Ram said Maharashtra's hard-to-abate sectors, including steel, cement and chemicals, require a clear and time-bound roadmap for reducing emissions.</p><p>"The window to act while building new industrial capacity is narrow, particularly in a geopolitically sensitive energy environment," he said.</p><p>The analysis suggests that greater renewable energy integration, industrial electrification, cleaner fuel adoption and improvements in energy efficiency will be critical if Maharashtra is to reduce its long-term emissions intensity while sustaining economic growth.</p>