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Energy sector accounts for over half of Maharashtra's carbon emissions: Analysis

The findings underline Maharashtra's continued dependence on fossil fuels despite significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 05:38 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 05:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCarbon emissionsenergy sector

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