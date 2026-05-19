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Homeindiamaharashtra

Enforcement Directorate arrests sexual assault accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, to probe money laundering case

The main case against Kharat (67) is being handled by a Special Investigation Team of the Nashik Police. The ED has sought to probe Kharat's financial links and trail.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEnforcement Directorategodman

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