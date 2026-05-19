<p>Mumbai: Nearly two months after Ashok Kharat was arrested in multiple cases of sexual assault, extortion and superstition by the Nashik police, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday took the custody of the controversial godman to take the investigations ahead. </p><p>The main case against Kharat (67) is being handled by a Special Investigation Team of the Nashik Police.</p><p>The ED <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rs-70-crore-money-laundering-case-ed-gets-court-nod-to-arrest-godman-ashok-kharat-4008344">has sought to probe Kharat's financial links</a> and trail. </p>.Former Woman Commission head grilled by SIT over alleged links to 'godman' Ashok Kharat.<p>“The role of Kharat in the commission of the money laundering offences is also described in detail. After going through the application and particularly after hearing the special public prosecutor and the investigating officer, I am of the opinion that the arrest of the proposed accused is necessary," the PMLA Court said in its order. </p><p>Later in the day, the ED formally arrested him after completing the mandatory formalities.</p><p>Kharat is estimated to be worth between Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore. His bank balances include deposits totalling Rs 40.87 crore across State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Vishwas Cooperative Bank and Saraswat Bank. Assets include 20 tolas of gold in his wife’s name and 12 tolas in his own name. </p>.Another 'godman' in Nashik faces allegations of sexual exploitation, FIR registered.<p>The SIT has identified properties including 33 acres of land and a farmhouse in Mirgaon; 10 acres in Pathardi village; 6 acres in Sinnar; 4.5 acres in his own name and 5.5 acres in Shirdi and Kakadi; an 800 sq ft flat and a bungalow in Karmayogi Nagar (Nashik); plots totalling 12 gunthas in Ojhar; 6 gunthas in Adgaon (Nashik); 11 gunthas in his daughter’s name and a plot in Sangamner and Pune; a 180 sq ft office at Canada Corner (Nashik); a marriage hall in partnership in Shirdi; and 6 acres held jointly with five others in Sinnar.</p>