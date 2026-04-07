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Enquiry against Sameer Wankhede based on complaints, not at Nawab Malik's behest: NCB to Bombay HC

The agency denied any communication from Malik, asserting it has a duty to probe allegations of irregularities in Wankhede's past cases.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCBSameer Wankhede

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