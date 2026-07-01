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Eurasian lynx photographed for the first time in Sikkim

The Eurasian lynx is a medium-sized wild cat distinguished by its characteristic ear tufts and short tail, and is well-adapted to cold, high-altitude environments.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 17:09 IST
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