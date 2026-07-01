Eurasian lynx photographed for the first time in Sikkim

<p>Mumabi: The Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx) has been photographed for the first time in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/sikkim">Sikkim</a>, the north-east Indian state in the Himalayan belt. </p><p>The Eurasian lynx is a medium-sized wild cat distinguished by its characteristic ear tufts and short tail, and is well-adapted to cold, high-altitude environments.</p><p>This is the second photographic record of the species in the entire Eastern Himalayan region. </p><p>The photograph was obtained in January 2026 from a camera-trap deployed at 5,250 metres on the Tso Lhamo plateau in Mangan district. Although anecdotal reports of the Eurasian lynx had circulated in the region for years, this discovery provides the first confirmed photographic evidence of its presence in the state.</p><p>The record was obtained as part of a long-term snow leopard and rangeland monitoring programme jointly led by the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Sikkim, and WWF-India. </p>.'Likely an undercount': Kaziranga records at least 57 fishing cats in first-ever assessment. <p>The programme monitors population trends and seasonal distribution of snow leopards and associated high-altitude species, and assesses the ecological condition of trans-Himalayan rangelands.</p><p>This finding follows the first-ever photographic record of the Eurasian lynx in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/arunachal-pradesh">Arunachal Pradesh</a> in 2025, documented during a joint survey by WWF-India and the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Together, the two records substantially advance understanding of the species’ distribution in the Eastern Himalayas, a region where it has been almost entirely undocumented.</p><p>“The photographic confirmation of the Eurasian lynx in the Tso Lhamo plateau is a proud moment for Sikkim. It highlights the ecological significance of our high-altitude rangelands and reinforces our commitment to protecting these fragile ecosystems. The Lachen Dzumsa’s cooperation in facilitating access to these remote areas has been important to this work,” Sikkim’s Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Udai Gurung said in a statement circulated by WWF-India. </p><p>The Tso Lhamo plateau, a high-altitude cold desert ecosystem characterised by extreme climatic conditions and low human density, evidently supports a broader assemblage of trans-Himalayan wildlife than previously documented. The same monitoring exercise recorded snow leopard, Pallas’s cat, Tibetan wolf, Tibetan sand fox, Tibetan gazelle, Tibetan argali, and southern kiang, underscoring the plateau’s significance as a high-altitude wildlife habitat.</p>