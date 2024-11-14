Home
Even if Indira Gandhi returns from heaven, Article 370 will not be restored: Amit Shah

The BJP's star campaigner sought to corner the Congress over Muslim reservation and accused the main opposition party of deliberately stalling construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya for years.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 20:26 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 20:26 IST
