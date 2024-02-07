EVM theft leads to suspension of ECI officials in Pune district

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ordered the suspension of three officials holding the Sub-Divisional Officer, Tehsildar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer ranks for the theft of the Control Unit of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the Pune district of Maharashtra.

The trio are also likely to face disciplinary proceedings.

The order addressed to Chief Secretary Nitin Kareem was signed by ECI Secretary S K Das.