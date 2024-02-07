EVM theft leads to suspension of ECI officials in Pune district

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ordered the suspension of three officials holding the Sub-Divisional Officer, Tehsildar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer ranks for the theft of the Control Unit of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the Pune district of Maharashtra.
The trio are also likely to face disciplinary proceedings.
The order addressed to Chief Secretary Nitin Kareem was signed by ECI Secretary S K Das.
The ECI has also demanded an explanation from the District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police (Pune-Rural) for not adhering to the security protocols laid down for such strongrooms and has asked them to furnish a compliance report by next Monday.
The CU-EVM that was stolen was kept in the strong room of the Saswad Tehsildar’s office, where multiple EVMs, numbering around 40, were kept in separate carrying cases. The theft came to light only when the offices opened on Monday after the weekend.