EX-BJP MP's nephew jumps to death from Mumbai building: Police

The deceased, identified as Sagar Ramkumar Gupta, was the nephew of ex-BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, an Andheri police station officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 15:50 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 15:50 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraSuicide

