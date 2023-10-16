Ex-Maharashtra guv Koshyari meets Fadnavis in Mumbai

Koshyari's tenure as the governor of Maharashtra was eventful, with the early morning swearing-in ceremony of Fadnavis as the chief minister with the NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy in November 2019, the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and swearing in the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde as the chief minister with Fadnavis as his deputy in June last year.