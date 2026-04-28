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Ex-minister Vinayakrao Pati quits NCP (SP), joins Shiv Sena

Patil and former Shiv Sena (UBT) Latur district chief Santosh Somvanshi were inducted into the Shiv Sena at a ceremony held in Thane on Monday.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaNCP (SP)

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