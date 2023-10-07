Home
maharashtra

Ex-MLA, seven others injured in car-bus collision in Maharashtra's Akola

The accident occurred on the highway near Kurankhed village in the district around 12 pm, an official said.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 10:15 IST

A former MLA was among eight people injured in a collision between a car and bus on the national highway in Maharashtra's Akola district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the highway near Kurankhed village in the district around 12 pm, an official said.

Former Buldhana MLA Vijayraj Shinde (58) was travelling towards Amravati with four of his supporters when their car collided with a bus heading to Akola, he said.

The former legislator, three of his supporters and four passengers from the bus sustained injuries in the accident, the official said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Akola.

The police have initiated a probe into the incident, he said.

(Published 07 October 2023, 10:15 IST)
