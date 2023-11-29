Ex-Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi held for 'objectionable' remarks against CM Shinde

On that basis, an FIR was registered against Dalvi under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153 (b) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).