<p>Latur: Renowned educationist and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Janardan Waghmare passed away in Maharashtra's Latur city on Monday morning after a brief illness, family sources said.</p>.<p>He was 91.</p>.<p>Waghmare was admitted to a hospital here on January 24 after falling ill. He breathed his last at his residence here at around 8 am on Monday, the sources said.</p>.<p>He was a close aide to NCP founder Sharad Pawar and had been widely acknowledged for his lifelong contribution to education, literature and public service.</p>.<p>Waghmare was the founder and vice-chancellor of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded.</p>.<p>Born on November 11, 1934, at Janwal village of Chakur tehsil, Waghmare served as a Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra between 2008 and 2014. During his parliamentary tenure, he was a part of several key committees, including agriculture, human resource development, defence and external affairs.</p>.<p>He also served as the Latur Municipal Council president between 2001 and 2006.</p>.<p>Waghmare had established the Rajarshi Shahu College in Latur and served as its principal.</p>.<p>He was regarded as the architect of the 'Latur Pattern' for academic excellence, a model synonymous with students from the region dominating merit lists in board and entrance exams.</p>.<p>Waghmare also authored more than 80 books in Marathi, Hindi and English on education, social reforms, Dalit literature, philosophy and biographies, and several of his works received state-level literary awards.</p>.<p>He was a recipient of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, Yashwantrao Chavan Literary Award and several government honours for his contribution to education and literature.</p>.<p>Waghmare also presided over major literary conferences across Maharashtra and at the national level.</p>.<p>His last rites will be performed at Kavtha village in the district on Tuesday. </p>