Ex-press photographer's murder: Woman hatched conspiracy and asked shooter to kill him, say police

Grover initially denied involvement in the crime, but deleted WhatsApp conversations recovered by investigators exposed her complicity, police said, claiming that it was at her instructions that Shukla had fired two fatal shots at Poonekar, sourced from separate firearms.

Grover, originally from Madhya Pradesh, had a complex romantic history that intertwined with both the victim and the assailant.

Following a review of WhatsApp communications, police claimed to have discovered that Grover had goaded Shukla to carry out the killing.

In a message sent in Hindi on February 22, Grover asked Shukla, "Agar main uska ghar dikha doon, to kya tum usko maar doge? (Will you kill him if I show you his house?)"

This, the police said, was clinching evidence that indicated Grover's active participation in the murderous scheme.

Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for Shukla, who remains at large.