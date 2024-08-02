Ex-trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's mother gets bail in criminal intimidation case

Pune: A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Manorama Khedkar, mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in a criminal intimidation case connected to a land dispute.

Additional sessions judge AN Mare granted bail, Manorama Khedkar's counsel advocate Sudhir Shah said.

Pune rural Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil in 2023.