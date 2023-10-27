JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ex-Union minister Babanrao Dhakne passes away

His last rites will be held at his native village Pagori Pimpalgaon in Pathardi tehsil of Ahmednagar district on Saturday.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 10:09 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Former Union minister Babanrao Dhakne passed away after brief illness, family sources said on Friday.

Dhakne ( 86), who was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital at Ahmednagar, breathed his last there on Thursday night.

His last rites will be held at his native village Pagori Pimpalgaon in Pathardi tehsil of Ahmednagar district on Saturday, the sources said.

Dhakne was minister of state for energy in the Union government led by Chandra Shekhar. He was also a minister in the Maharashtra government and handled portfolios like public works and rural development.

A former state unit president of Janata Dal, Dhakne was also leader of opposition in state assembly and deputy speaker of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 October 2023, 10:09 IST)
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT