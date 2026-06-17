Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ex-wife can recover maintenance from deceased husband's estate, but can't ask for more amount: Bombay High Court

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by 62-year-old Warsha, widow of Naren Goregaonkar, against a family court's order.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsBombay High Courtmaintenance

Follow us on :

Follow Us