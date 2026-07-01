Exemption to Sikhs from wearing helmets not based on religion but reasonable classification: Bombay HC

<p>Mumbai: The exemption granted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sikh">Sikh</a> men wearing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/turban">turban</a>s from wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers is not on the basis of religion but "reasonable classification", the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> has said, dismissing a petition challenging the same.</p>.<p>Justices Urmila Joshi-Phalke and Nivedita Mehta of the Nagpur bench on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Kirtesh Chaudhari, a 23-year-old student.</p>.<p>The plea challenged a proviso to section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act which grants this concession, claiming that it violated the right to equality.</p>.<p>The high court said the plea was misconceived, and Article 14 of the Constitution (right to equality) prohibits class legislation and not reasonable classification.</p>.Laws, rules should not create discord between religions, should unify them: Kerala High Court.<p>"Article 14 permits reasonable classification, meaning thereby the government can make distinct class for different groups if there is a valid and logical basis and a public purpose," the HC said.</p>.<p>"Exemption given to the Sikhs is not on the basis of caste or creed or religion," the court said.</p>.<p>Under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, every person riding a two-wheeler has to wear a helmet. A proviso to the section says it shall not apply to a Sikh person wearing a turban.</p>.<p>The petition claimed that equality before the law means no person or class should have a special privilege.</p>.<p>The Union government opposed the plea, claiming that the exemption was a reasonable classification.</p>.<p>The high court said that the law which makes helmets compulsory was framed to protect lives, but the exemption can not be said to violate any of the fundamental rights.</p>