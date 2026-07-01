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Homeindiamaharashtra

Exemption to Sikhs from wearing helmets not based on religion but reasonable classification: Bombay HC

Under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, every person riding a two-wheeler has to wear a helmet. A proviso to the section says it shall not apply to a Sikh person wearing a turban.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBombay High CourtSikhhelmets

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